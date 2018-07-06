HD Plus Creations nominated for  Southern Africa Start Up Awards

Malawis leading advertising and Videography company HD Plus Creations has been nominated for this years southern Africa start up awards and will represent Malawi among business startups from other SADC countries which are South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Swaziland, Zambia, Namibia, Tanzania, Angola Mauritius, Madagascar, Democratic Republic of Congo, Seychelles and Lesotho.

The event will take place in South Africa the date and venue to be announced later.

Southern Africa Startup Awards Southern Africa Startup Awards is a circuit of the world renowned Global Startup Awards, which is the largest independent startup-ecosystem competition started in 2012, covering more than 45 countries in 7 region and it seeks to connect, support, and celebrate key players in national and regional startup ecosystems worldwide and to fuse them together on a global entrepreneurial network, creating a matrix of opportunities for international partnerships and commercial exchange.

When speaking in an interview about the nomination CO-Founder of HD Plus Creations Hastings Golosi Revealed his excitement and explained that the nomination means their works are getting broader viewers and attention from all parts of the continent.

“This our first time to get nominated for any international award . This means alot to us and it also reminds us that the direction we are taking is the right one”, explained Golosi.

HD Plus Creations is country’s leading multi media company which was established in 2012 , for over 5 years the company is continuously changing the videography and visual advertising scenes.

Started with only hired equipments HD plus Creations own the best equipments and managed to open branches in the major cities of Lilongwe and Blantyre.

