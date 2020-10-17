Health activists cautions Malawi citizens against Covid-19 laxity

One of the country’s renowned health rights activists has expressed dismay over laxity among citizens in observing precautionary measures against the spread of Corona virus.

This come as snap check in Blantyre on Friday established that a lot of people are not wearing face mask as recommended by health authorities to mitigate further spread of the disease.

A visit to some shops in Blantyre revealed that people have resolved to only wearing face mask and hand sanitizing at entry point.

In an interview, Maziko Matemba, a health activists who is the country’s Community Health Ambassador, has warned the public against complacency on Covid-19 preventive measures.

He has since described citizen’s failure to observe Covid-19 preventative measures as unfortunate as government and World Health Organisation (WHO) have not cleared the country free from the pandemic.

“It is sad to note and hear that most people are not taking seriously the wearing of Masks despite the fact that government and World Health Organisation have not declared that Covid 19 is over,” Matemba said.

He has since warned the public against relaxing in the fight against Covid-19 as it remains threat to the country.

“We need to realize that Covid-19 is still a great threat to our lives as we don’t have vaccines or medicines to cure it.

“The biggest with this reality the Corona virus can easily spread far and wide that later we will not be able to control and people will die,” the Health Activists said.

Matemba has cautioned people not to be comfortable with dwindling cases of Covid-19 arguing it remains big threat in the country.

“My advice to the public is that Covid-19 is still a serious public threat, we should not be too comfortable with the slow in numbers now the danger is yet to come,” he lamented.

In a statement signed by Co-Chairperson of the Presidential Task force on Covid-19, Dr John Phuka said the decrease in cases of Covid-19 is as a result of people following strict measures to protect themselves.

“The fight of Covid-19 requires that everyone must be involved. We need to strictly follow all the preventive measures wholesomely and we need to treat everyone that you meet as a potential carrier of the virus.

“Currently the country is recording low cases of Covid-19 but as of October 13, 2020, we have lost one life which is a clear warning that Covid-19 is still there and remains devastating so we need to follow all preventive measures,” he said

As of October 15, 2020 the country recorded new seven cases of Covid-19, five new recoveries with no new deaths.

Malawi has recorded a total of 5,836 cases including 181 deaths.

Of these cases 1,162 were imported infections and 4, 674 were locally transmitted.

Over 4,728 cases have now recovered putting the active cases to 927.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares