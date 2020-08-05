Health workers assaulted over Covid-19 blood samples in Likoma

Family members of a patient who died from coronavirus (Covid-19) on Friday in Likoma on Monday assaulted health workers who went to collect blood samples from them.

The 60-year-old woman died at St Peters Anglican Hospital hours after she tested positive fro the virus.

However, when health workers requested family members for blood samples, they refused, accusing them of spreading lies that their relation had succumbed to Covid-19.

Likoma District Medical Officer (DMO), Matthias Londo confirmed the incident.

“It is true one of our health workers was assaulted in presence of the man who invited us to go and get the samples.

“We faced a lot of resistance from the deceased family members. We tried to engage the village head but we were not successful. On Sunday, our team went for sample collection but they were sent back,” Londo said

Londo said they also involved Member of Parliament (MP) for Likoma and one of the Ward Councillors to persuade the family to accept giving blood samples for the test.

He said the family members gave in and allowed the health authorities to collect the specimen but the situation turned violent as the health workers were stoned upon arrival in the village regardless getting consent from the family through the MP.

“We have since reported the matter to police for assistance,” Londo added.

Likoma Police Publicist, Mcliff Ngulube said they received a report from hospital officials and are yet to investigate and arrest the suspects.

