Heatwave knocks down 3 students

Three students were rushed to hospital on Tuesday after heatwave knocked them down in Chikwawa.

Malawi is experiencing intensive heatwave ahead of planting rains this month.

The three female students from Phwadzi Catholic Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) in Chikwawa are now said to be in stable condition.

Schools officials said the excessive heat in the district is making learning conditions bad.

Headmaster of the school, Jailos Lambiki has identified the students as Mary Loya and Doreen Mbewe, both aged 15 of Form Three and Mary Mackjones,13, who is in Form One.

Lambiki said this happened in the morning hours between 10 and 11 o’clock.

The headmaster added that all the three students are in stable condition after being rescuscited using first aid but the third one had to be rushed to the nearby Misomali Health Centre after she complained of headache upon being resuscitsted.

