Chakwera commits to make Malawi self-reliant

November 25, 2020 Lily Kampani- Mana 7 Comments

President Lazarus Chakwera has  expressed his desire to see Malawi not just surviving but thriving through self-reliance and resilience.

Vice President Saulos Chilima welcomes the State President Lazarus Chakwera at the UN75 National Dialogue at BICC
President Chakwera and United Nations Resident Coordinator Maria Jose Torees captured during the UN75 National Dialogue at BICC in Lilongwe
Music performance; UN75 Malawi Special Song by Pisky Taqwa Merlyn and Ritta during the UN75 National Dialogue
Some of the Ministers present at the UN75 National Dialogue
The President of the Republic of Malawi and the Vice President joins the delegates for a group photo during the UN75 National Dialogue

Chakwera  made the committment at Bingu international Conference Centre in Lilongwe on Tuesday whenUnited Nations (UN) in Malawi conducted an inclusive dialogue of various stakeholders and the youth to tackle issues such as climate change, justice and human rights and gender equality to find solutions by the time the UN turns 100 years in 2045.

The dialogue sessions was facilitated under the theme ‘The Future Malawi Wants: Shaping Our Future Together.’

President Chakwera and Vice-President Saulos Chilima participated in the global cooperation for development session.

“This national dialogue on the UN75 initiative in Malawi has been such a refreshing breather from the despair and pessimism that so easily entangle us when we look at the challenges we face.”

“I see this as an extension of the national dialogue already being facilitated by the National Planning Council (NPC) to formulate the Malawi National Transformation 2063, with our collective vision of the country, we want by the time Malawi turns 100”, he stated.

Chakwera emphasized the importance of capacity and resilience building which have been exposed and highlighted by the Covid-19 pandemic including areas like border control and healthcare systems.

“Building the capacity and resilience of our people. Our institutions and our systems is the critical need of our nation.”

“I believe in the abilities of Malawians to solve Malawi’s problems and under my administration, those development partners who want to help build this capacity further will have relevance,” Chakwera explained.

UN Resident Coordinator, Maria Jose Torres described Malawi as occupying a special place in the United Nations because of its unique contributions on promoting global cooperation and peace.

“Achieving the Malawi, we want by 2045 begins with achieving the sustainable Development Goals by 2030 which is the path to the future we want to help us to recover better from Covid-19 and its socio-economic impact,” she said.

The UN75 global dialogue initiative was launched in January 2020.

John chidongo
John chidongo
2 hours ago

Mukasowa chonena kuli bwino kungokhala chete. Action speaks louder than words osangopanga zimeneźo tizione. Kumangotokota basi. Chofunika ndi chakudya pakali pano.

Kast
Kast
3 hours ago

I doubt you will even be able to feed Malawians next year.

Dumb Bastard
Dumb Bastard
5 hours ago

I am going to Mugg&Bean for a cappuccino.

Hope
Hope
3 hours ago
Reply to  Dumb Bastard

I want mine with a muffin.

Ndafera Nkhande
Ndafera Nkhande
6 hours ago

Unduna ngokoma abale anthu akuneka kusamba kusiyana ndi nthawi ya campaign.Lero nkhope ziliwaliwali ife mphuno bii momuja kumangoti zisintha kkkkkk.Malawi wa atsogoleri tsololo lawo lowala.Tatopa ndikuusedwa ngati makasu anganya imwe.

Maluwa
Maluwa
6 hours ago

Someone also had the vision of turning Malawi into germany. You can keep on wishing; all we want is action and implementation

Joshua
Joshua
3 hours ago
Reply to  Maluwa

Singapore….

