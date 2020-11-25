Parliamentary committee fears AIP heading to a flop: MP Suleman says Chakwera should be in control of things
Parliamentary committee on Agriculture members on Tuesday quizzed ministry of Agriculture officials on glitches facing the affordable farm input program (AIP).
A senior member of the committee has said the program is heading towards disaster.
But ministry of Agriculture officials are upbeat the program will go on smoothly and all the beneficiaries will get the heavily subsidized farm inputs.
Principal Secretary I’m the ministry of Agriculture, Erica Maganga says 22% of the targeted farmers in the Affordable Input Program have managed to access the fertilizer and the ministry is optimistic that the program will reach all its targeted farmers by 31st December 2020.
She told the committee that Admarc has now been brought in the program and is expected to supply 17 000 metric tons.
Meanwhile, she said the number of beneficiaries has reduced from 4.2 million to 3.6 million beneficiaries.
Maganga said this is due to removal of ghost beneficiaries and some beneficiaries who left the country.
But Sameer Suleman, Parliamentary Agriculture Commitee chairperson has expressed fears that the program may flop if not careful.
He said the decision to bring Admarc on board has come a bit late as it will be a challenge for Admarc to transport the fertilizer in good time.
“I am calling upon President Lazarus Chakwera to be in control of things, he should come in to address challenges facing the program as this is his program.
“I am afraid the program will get to February next year, and if that happens the program will be useless,” said Suleman.
Agriculture officials have labeled network hitches as being a major setback for the program.
Vendors are buying the beneficiary’s National IDs in order to use them to buy the cheap fertilizer. Every Malawian knows that this time of the season farmers have no money and they have no food. They can not afford afford to raise K12000.00 to redeem fertilizer. Govt should be implementing this program during marketing season that is May to August
The ministry is not into grips with the reality of the planting season in our country. By 31 December, every individual is deemed to have planted seeds and applied both types of the fertilizer assuming it rains in all parts of the country early December. Just accept that the whole system is so risky and plan B ( emmergent strategy) should have been applied to offset the delays and clear the congestion.
Bwana obviously you are not a farmer so you are forgiven the wrong statement of farming calender. But indeed ADMARC should have managed the whole program or at least a major part of it not bringing them in late. Bwana Chakwera you can’t run this race better using the same legs that failed Peter. One thing you should know is that Peter always wished this country well but he trusted and defended the wrong legs to run his race. Farmers world muli atc.. And you are using the same legs when you should have worked on ADMARC . Bull doze… Read more »
Kaya zanu zimenezo
Even 31 December is useless. Anthu amakhala atabandira kale in some districts
Promises Promises promises!!! TIYENI NAZO
I TOLD YOU THAT IF LEAVING CALLING BY GOD AND START YOUR THINGS, I DOES NOT WORK.THE WORK REV,CHAKWERA CHOOSE HAS ALOT OF BAD THINGS NOT FITTING A MAN OF GOD.HE IS NOT IN CONTROL OF THINGS.LET HIM GOBACK TO HIS CALLING THATS HIS HOME.
And you are still saying it. Don’t you know that its a foolish statement