High Court clears MP Mzomera of bankruptcy case: Still faces corruption cases

The High Court in Lilongwe has cleared controversial Mzimba Hora legislator Christopher Mzomera Ngwira of a bankruptcy case which, if convicted, would have barred him from seeking another term of public office.

However, other two cases of corruption still hangs over his neck.

High Court judge Ken Manda discharged the bankruptcy case which was filed by Tata Zambia, saying the motor vehicle company sought other means of getting the money from Ngwira after filing the bankruptcy suit with the court.

He said in addition, Ngwira paid K10 million to the company to settle his debt with the company.

In addition, Manda noted that Ngwira has properties, therefore he did not deserve the bankruptcy case.

After the ruling, Ngwira was over the moon, saying the case was being pursued by what he described as political heavy weights which he did not name, saying they wanted to bar him from standing again as member of parliament from his area.

However, Ngwira faces other two cases of corruption and abuse of public resources in two courts in Mzimba, therefore, he is not yet off the hook, as of now.

