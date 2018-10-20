13 vehicles miss at at council: Malawians deserve better

Members of parliament who sit at Nkhotakota District Council are up in arms to find out the whereabouts of 13 government vehicles of the council which they say have vanished in thin air.

A full council meeting, involving all government heads of departments in the district is currently underway in the district which has been called by the district commissioner following pressure from the MPs to find out the whereabouts of the missing vehicles.

This comes barely days after it was revealed that K35 million has vanished in thin air at Mchinji District Council raising serious questions on whether the decentralization process which the government has embarked on is going to benefit ordinary Malawians or a few people in council offices.

Nkhotakota cenral MP Peter Mazizi confirmed the 13 vehicles have been missing from the council offices since 2016.

“We have been asking the whereabouts of the vehicles but we are not getting satisfactory answers. The DC told us that some of the vehicles went in the north for maintenance whist others are in Lilongwe for maintenance but two years is just too long for maintenance,” he said.

Mazizi said most of the vehicles belong to the district hospital, three from the district commissioner’s office and the others from other departments.

He said the district commissioner told the MPs that the council had paid for some of the vehicles but the garages were still holding on to them because of previous debts.

In previous auditor general’s reports, it showed that officials at the district health office were colluding with garage owners to charge high fees for maintenance of government vehicles.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :