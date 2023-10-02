High Court ordered DPP convention splits party further

A High Court ruling ordering Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to hold an elective national political conference within 90 days has split the party further.

This has ignited fresh confusion in the party with party officials giving different positions on way forward.

Nicholas Dausi, who belongs to the rebel Kondwani Nankhumwa camp, says the party will abide to the court order.

But Shadreck Namalomba who belongs to the Peter Mutharika camp, says the party will appeal against the ruling.

“As a law abiding party, DPP will comply with the ruling, our President Professor Peter Mutharika and Secretary general Grezelder Jeffrey must call for Central Committee meeting to discuss modalities of holding the convention” said Dausi.

On Friday High Court Judge Simeon Mdeza nullified proceedings and resolutions made at the DPP national governing council meeting held in Mangochi in July this year saying the party did not comply with another court order made on 5th May 2022.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!