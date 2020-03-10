High Court orders against ‘judicial tourism’ over HRDC members: Transfers case to Lilongwe

The High Court in Lilongwe has ordered that the case of Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) leaders should be tried in Lilongwe where they were arrested and not Blantyre

The order came as Blantyre Magistrate’s Court was set to start the hearing of a case involving two HRDC leaders Gift Trapence and McDonald Sembereka.

The Blantyre court could not hear the matter following an order by the High Court to transfer the two to Lilongwe.

Trapence and Sembeleka have since been taken to Blantyre Police Station pending their transfer to Lilongwe.

Meanwhile, HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo is handing himself today at Police Headquarters in. Lilongwe.

One of HRDC member Madalitso Mwenda has confirmed.

Mtambo is on the list of HRDC top leaders to be arrested for planning to seal State Residences on March 25.

