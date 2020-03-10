High Court orders against ‘judicial tourism’ over HRDC members: Transfers case to Lilongwe

March 10, 2020 Wanga Gwede - Nyasa Times 36 Comments

The High Court in Lilongwe has ordered that the case of Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) leaders should be tried in Lilongwe where they were arrested and not Blantyre

Trapence: Leaving the court in Blantyre

The order came as Blantyre Magistrate’s Court was set to start the hearing of a case involving two HRDC leaders Gift Trapence and McDonald Sembereka.

The Blantyre court could not hear the matter following  an order by the High Court to transfer the two to Lilongwe.

Trapence and Sembeleka have since been taken to Blantyre Police Station pending their transfer to Lilongwe.

Meanwhile, HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo is handing himself today at Police Headquarters in. Lilongwe.

One of HRDC member Madalitso Mwenda has confirmed.

Mtambo is on the list of HRDC top leaders to be arrested for planning to seal State Residences on March 25.

 

Chaziyanje
Chaziyanje

Peter ndi mbuli wamunthu kunali azako ankhaza uzifuse alikuti?amasule anthu anthu uzafa opanda maso iwe.

Mtete
Mtete

Whoever decided to transfer the two from LL to BT must be one with corruption in his veins and does not care a hoot about the way taxpayers money is being recklessly squandered in this country. We knew all along an arrangement had been made with some Bounty Hunter, no doubt paid millions of taxpayers money, to administer a “Chitsakamile type midnight judgement” similar to the Mpinganjira one in Zomba. Well, they must be very disappointed.

Lilongwe
Lilongwe

The government of Nalikukuti and wizards

Bibo
Bibo

The plan was already there: DPP leadership must have given money to a specific Magistrate to make sure Mtambo,Sembereka, and Trapence are convicted. All this transfer of Activisists to Blantyre was to completely punish them or even kill them in prison. The Magistrate was gonna convict them and send them to prison and it is the prison where these Activisists would face the demise from police Cadets. The threats by Dausi, Mchacha, Jeffery Wa Jeffery, and Peter Mutharika were based on a calculated plan that was already in place. The police was also part of that plan masterminded by these… Read more »

Muhariteniwo
Muhariteniwo

A pensulo Umbuli Wawakantha Zedi

Lilongwe
Lilongwe

Blantyre and Zomba is where you find midnight magistrates

Kadzanja
Kadzanja

To say the truth, the writting is on the wall. DPP, please, please just give up. Whatever you try to do, it is being reversed by courts. Pharaoh in the bible did what you are doing, but he ended badly. Mr. Dausi, please, Malawi can not talk about you for over 50 years, please mukuwapatsa masoka ana anu. Kwanu mwachitapo, koma zonsezotu adzayankha ndi ana ndi adzukulu anu.

Wawe
Wawe

The writing is on the wall. Mtambo, HRDC, MCP – you need to give up.

Kadzanja
Kadzanja

Brain washed

Nsanje A. Malawi
Nsanje A. Malawi

Anachita kunenena kuti “AMTAMBOOO!!!!!. Mfiti yaikazi ikati ndikuphaaaa!!!!!. Dont know what she meant by that but the SG is not mandated to kill people in this country. Kungofa mmodzi mwa ma activists amenewo mwanya. komansotu ndiye mwadzichepetsera timavoti. I for one will vote for the other coalition.

wa Nyau
wa Nyau

koma abale mkuluyu ali ndi zovala zina?

Pewani.
Pewani.

Nyenkhwe!

