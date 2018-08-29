High turn-out for poll-voter registration in the South

There has been high poll voter registration in Blantyre, Mwanza, Ntcheu and Chikhwawa as the exercise closes.
Reports in some areas say voter registration staff were overwhelmed with the high turn-out.
Officials from the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) say the south is not facing serious voter registration hitches as was the case in the central region where MEC intends to go back and register following low turn out in some areas.
MEC chairperson Jane Ansah says the next phase of registration which starts from September 2 to 15 will as well be successful because of massive public awareness and civic education.
Ansah said this at Boyidi Trading Centre in Thyolo which she visited the district to appreciate its preparedness for the next phase.
She said she was impressed with the National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) massive civic education in Thyolo and other districts targeted for the next phase of the voter registration.
Its worth it to be happy!! You [MEC] has successfully achieving its plans!! What do I mean? Its on record MEC gave no resources for civic education to NICE and all other organizations that were meant to conduct civic education by the time voter registration commenced in Central region!! And instead of accepting wrong doing, the MEC officials particulary those who claim to be pastors, [out of love for money] were fore front piling the weaknesses on MCP and ordinary Central region people and tried all their best [lungs out] to deny the fact that MEC and and its teams… Read more »
This was staged everyone knew that MEC was targeting Central region to have low turn out especially phase one!