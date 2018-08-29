High turn-out for poll-voter registration in the South

There has been high poll voter registration in Blantyre, Mwanza, Ntcheu and Chikhwawa as the exercise closes.

Reports in some areas say voter registration staff were overwhelmed with the high turn-out.

Officials from the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) say the south is not facing serious voter registration hitches as was the case in the central region where MEC intends to go back and register following low turn out in some areas.

MEC chairperson Jane Ansah says the next phase of registration which starts from September 2 to 15 will as well be successful because of massive public awareness and civic education.

Ansah said this at Boyidi Trading Centre in Thyolo which she visited the district to appreciate its preparedness for the next phase.

She said she was impressed with the National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) massive civic education in Thyolo and other districts targeted for the next phase of the voter registration.

