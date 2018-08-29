Malawian woman faces death sentence in China over cocaine

August 29, 2018 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 2 Comments

A 29 year old Malawian woman is facing death sentence in China after she was arrested for being found with two kilograms of cocaine.

Malawi woman facing drug trafficking rap in China

Reports from China say Estina Kansela is expected to appear in court in  China on October 24  2018 to answer charges of drug trafficking offences which carries a maximum sentence of death penalty.

Foreign Affairs ministry spokesperson Rejoice Chaponda Shumba said she did not have information on the issue whilst police spokesperson James Kadadzera asked for more time to get details.

Other Malawian women are in police custody in Ethiopia and Nigeria among other countries awaiting trial on drug trafficking offences.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
MlakaviwaManzo Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Mlakaviwa
Guest
Mlakaviwa

Those are prostitutes who are dumped by drug traffickers. Kufuna kulemera mwachangu

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Manzo
Guest
Manzo

Mzimayi ameneyu aphedwe basi

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago

More From Nyasatimes