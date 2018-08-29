Malawian woman faces death sentence in China over cocaine

A 29 year old Malawian woman is facing death sentence in China after she was arrested for being found with two kilograms of cocaine.

Reports from China say Estina Kansela is expected to appear in court in China on October 24 2018 to answer charges of drug trafficking offences which carries a maximum sentence of death penalty.

Foreign Affairs ministry spokesperson Rejoice Chaponda Shumba said she did not have information on the issue whilst police spokesperson James Kadadzera asked for more time to get details.

Other Malawian women are in police custody in Ethiopia and Nigeria among other countries awaiting trial on drug trafficking offences.

