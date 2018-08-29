Karonga North MP Ghambi dumps DPP to join UTM

Karonga North member of Parliament (MP) Vincent Ghambi on Wednesday announced that he has withdrawn his membership from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) joined the United Transformation Movement (UTM), a new political grouping led by Vice-President Saulosi Chilima.

Ghambi said DPP has let Malawians and his constituents asked him to join UTM and he is convinced the movement is the political grouping that he deserves to belong.

“First I have to thank President peter Mutharika for appointing me as deputy minister. I don’t have any problem with him but DPP officials in the northern region are some of beast of prey that have made me move to join UTM,” said Ghambi.

Ghambi said he had fallen out with DPP officials in the region, including Minister of Transport and Public Works Jappie Mhango, are openly supporting Mungasula Mwambande as the party’s preferred candidate for the 2019 elections.

In his welcome remarks, UTM regional governor for the north Afiki Mbewe said the development shows that Malawians are in love with the Chilima-led movement.

He is said UTM in an effective alternative for Malawi in 2019.

The regional governor for DPP (North) Kenneth Sanga said it is the constituents who are turning against their own MP Ghambi not the party.

DPP general secretary Greselder Jeffrey said Ghambi’s resignation will not bother the party as it expects a DPP MP from the constituency in the next elections.

Other notable faces who joined UTM and attended the rally included Mzuzu central legislature Leonard Njikho (DPP), Mzuzu deputy Mayor Mwakikunga (Peoples Party), councilor for Mzilawayingwe ward (Mzuzu) Fleza Chung (DPP), People’s Party Karonga north west shadow MP Felix Katwafu Kayira, Sam Kavina Chisambi DPP MP.

In the north UTM has attracted legislators Agness Nyalonje, Olipa Muyaba and Rabson Chihaula Shaba from Mzimba, Chinthu Phiri of Nkhatabay and Mzuzu MP Njinkho apart form Speaker of Parliament Richard Msowoya.

Elsewhere, UTM has attracted legislators who include former first lady and legislator for Balaka West Patricia Shanil-Dzimbiri. Lucius Banda from Balaka, UTM national chairperson Noel Masangwi of Blantyre Nkolokoti, Willet Kalonga from Chiradzulu, Malisoni Ndau from Ntcheu, Mwanza Central MP Paul Chibingu, Allan Ngumuya of Blantyre City South and Boni Kalindo from Mulanje.

