Hill Climbing Club takes on Khwekhwelere: Preaches healthy living to fight diseases

Spurred by the high rising of deaths caused by non-communicable diseases (NCDs), the Hill Climbing Club (HCC) will Use will climb Khwekhwelere escarpments in a bid to raise awareness on fitness and healthy living.

The groups publicity secretary and co-founder, Mtheto Lungu said: “It is high time that Malawians of all walks of life realised that there are greater benefits in exercises and fitness in today’s life. There have been many instances where people have collapsed and died, and hypertension or BP, and other NCDs have been the cause.”

Lungu added: “Experts have indicated that exercise greatly cuts down on chances for one to die due to NCDs if they followed a healthy lifestyle. HCC is geared to inspire everyone to set up some sort of fitness program to remain strong and healthy.”

The Khwekhwelere Walk n Run, slated for July 28 2018, according to Lungu, will see veteran and new fitness enthusiasts hike the winding mountainous road from two points, 20km for veterans and 10km for novices going upwards to Masasa turnoff.

“We believe that group dynamics will come to our advantage to instil a spirit of fitness into participants, the road users we shall meet on the hike, and also the local community along the route. Guided by experts and watched by first aiders, we shall engage in strategic bursts of runs and walks, conserving energy and building stamina step by step,” explained Lungu.

HCC, which is made up of a network of fitness and healthy living lifestylers, in May hiked Senga Hill at Parachute Battalion in Salima, as it’s main inaugural activity.

“We had over 60 hikers, male and female, old and young, civilian and military that participated from start to end. It was also a great experience for many to enjoy the challenge alongside expert mountain climbers from the defence force,” he said.

Lungu said that MDF Commander, Gen. Griffin Supuni-Phiri, should be thanked for allowing civilians to use their hill and also for the guides and first aid services.”

From that hike, general awareness on the benefits of healthy living through fitness and good eating habits were emphasized by the HCC organising team.

Kalenga said fitness requires personal dedication and commitment. "A few minutes of one's time is enough to yield benefits. Everyone is their own limit," he said. Part of the Khwekhwelere activity, adds Lungu, will include a brai with refreshments and a live band after the hike. "The aim is also to build partnerships and healthy living networks as we share dangers of a lazy lifestyle and benefits of exercise. Even a housewife or farmer must engage in aerobics, walks, jogging, and other sporting activities to improve Malawi's health population." "HCC also aims to raise for charity and will be attempting Cape Maclear Hill in August. We are lining up fitness challenges each and every month hereon," added Kalenga. Participation in the hike is free of charge. Those who want to join should contact Lungu on 0888589625/ 0996257807, Capt. Kelvin Soko on 0999378607, Fatsani Menyani on 0995672905, or indicate interest through the HCC Facebook page link https://www.facebook.com/ events/205614743398887/?ti=cl "All one can do is find their way to Masasa turn off along the M1 road where transport to the starting point will be organised. Bring your contribution for the brai and refreshments. Starting time is 06am. Participants also need to bring adequate water supplies and suitable hiking shoes," concluded Lungu. HCC membership is made up of all sporting and fitness disciplines and Zambezia Healthy Foods currently sponsors the group, provisioning Kargasok, and Zambezia Beetroot healthy drinks to hikers during and after the activity.

