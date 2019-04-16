Hindus donate K32 million relief items to flood victims

The Shree Hindu Seva Mandal community have donated 100 tonnes of assorted items worth K32 million to 3 300 households accommodated at Nyachilenda and Bitilinyu Camps in Nsanje district.

Speaking when making the donation on Sunday , Shree Hindu Seva Mandal trustee, Harish Kanabar, reiterated the need to provide sustainable resources to the people affected by disasters in the country.

He said: “We were born here, we have done our education here, we are doing businesses here and we will possibly die here. So, it is high time we assisted our colleagues who are really in need.

“We are providing each household with 25kg bag of maize each, plastic sheet roll, 2 kgs of maize seed, Likuni Phala, salt, milk and a hoe. The provision of farm inputs is aimed at sustaining the future of those affected by the floods. We thought that some items would not last longer but providing them with farm inputs, and if they replant, they would support themselves in the next few months,” said Kanabar.

One of the beneficiaries, Melia Thom thanked the Hindu community for the support which she said had come at the right time.

Thom explained that the maize seed would help them do winter cropping so that in a few months to come they would rely on their own for food.

On his part, Department of Disaster and Management Affairs, Director responsible for Response and Recovery, Haris Kachale applauded the Hindu community for the timely support describing it as a huge relief to the targeted beneficiaries.

Kachale said the distributed items would assist them to now rethink of returning to their respective areas and settle without much challenges.

“We are now asking them to consider going back home and plant the seed they have received. We are very sure that if they plant them now, in three months time, they will have their own food. We therefore commend the Hindu community for partnering with DoDMA to help those affected. They have done a lot in the current response,” said Kachale.

Government, through Dodma, launched a Flood FResponse Plan on March 28 2019 following President Peter Mutharika’s declaration of State of National Disaster on March 8 which has affected about 868 900 people in 15 districts ; with 86 980 people displaced and 60 people recorded dead.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :