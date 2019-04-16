Unilever Malawi distributes Lifebouy soap to flood victims in Phalombe

Unilever Malawi in partnership with Red Cross Malawi donated 2 077 cases of of anti-bacterial brand of Lifebuoy soap to the victims of the floods that followed the devastating cyclone Idai in a bid to curb the spread of germs and any outbreaks of diarrhoea.

The donation event took place at Madalitso Camp in Phalombe that has currently 565 households and 2 827 people.

Malawi Red Cross Society president, Levison Changole hailed Unilever for the donation and called upon more organizations to assist the survivors in any possible way.

For instance, he urged the organisations to help with basic needs, as well as other items to improve their livelihoods in the camps as well as when they move out of the camps.

Changole said the soap provided will go a long way in addressing the health and hygiene of the affected people in the targeted districts.

He emphasized the need to include health and hygiene promotion messages alongside the distributions and thanked Unilever for the good gesture.

“Meanwhile Red Cross Malawi will support 14,000 families with assorted Non Food items to enable them return to their places and leave the camps. Under the same response package which has been supported by DFID, EU, ECHO, Danish, Netherlands’, Swiss and Belgian Red Cross Societies, Red Cross will construct 170 transtional houses for the most vulnerable households in Chikwawa, Nsanje and Phalombe,” said Changole.

Speaking at the event, Unilever Malawi Country manager, Anele Zunga expressed sympathy towards the flood victims and emphasized the organization’s commitment to assisting the victims.

“At the core of our global values as Unilever, is the commitment to be a trusted corporate citizen and an integral part of society fulfilling our responsibilities in the communities we operate in,” she said.

Unilever is one of the World’s leading suppliers of beauty and personal care, home care, and foods plus refreshment products with sales in over 190 countries and reaching 2.5 billion consumers a day.

