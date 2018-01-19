Hip hop artist Chavula arrested over rape song: Hands himself to Malawi Police

Malawi Police has arrested local hip-hop artist Mwiza Chavura over lyrics of his controversial song about rape which stirred controversy across the country with human rights activists demanding for his prosecution.

Chavula was arrested on Friday morning. He is currently being kept at Blantyre Police Station.

According to Blantyre police publicist, Augustus Nkhwazi, Chavura is yet to be formally charged.

Chavura, accompanied by his father, handed himself over to Blantyre police Friday morning after reports emerged that the law-enforcers were hunting for him.

The police were in the process of transferring Chavura to Lilongwe where he is expected to be questioned, charged and later on taken to court on matters relating to inciting sexual assualts through his song.

In the song titled Rape, Chavura partially sings: “Agwiliridwe basi, nanenso wina ndizamupanga rape, kukamwa kwake ndikumumata tape…”

Chavura issued a subtle apology through a post on Facebook where he also commented on how he sees no issue with his song.

“I would like to apologise to all women I have offended with my song. I didn’t know it is going to offend women, and I didn’t know the concept would be misunderstood. I apologise to Malawimusic.com for putting them in a complicated situation, and would like all websites that uploaded the song to take it down,” he said.

“Sorry, I will avoid such songs. The song is just an imagination it’s not particularly involving any woman, it’s not meant for anyone to take seriously, like all other songs. The song has been banned, basi let’s move on with our lives. Most of you have lots of problems to fix at home and work,” the Mzuzu University graduate commented on the post.

And Lilongwe-based private practice lawyer, Vincent Msowoya, Managing Partner for N.C. Msowoya & Associates has expressed interest to defend Chavura on moral obligation – pro bono.

Msowoya says the manner in which some civil activists and sections of society have condemned him might have an effect on the prosecution process.

“My coming in is to guarantee that he faces a fair trial and that the outcome of the process is determined by Legal premises, and not emotions, zeal or as a means of gratuitous rights advocacy,” he toldNyasa Times.

Women’s Legal Resource Centre (Wolrec) and other rights groupings described the song as retrogressive, coming at a time when the country is fighting against sexual offences – a crime of power that can be committed against anyone.

