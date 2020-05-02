Hip-hop singer Episodz drops video for his new single

A local hip-hop artist, Episodz, has released video of his latest single titled Bilingual 2.0.

Produced by Mwanie and shot and directed by Dir. X Ubwino, the video track comes is a sequel to his 2017 release, which was titled Bilingual.

Bilingual 2.0 is the third official single after dropping Badman Yard in which he featured Sangie, Malinga Mafia and Tay Grin.

Real name William Phoya, Episodz rose to fame when he featured on Level’s remix with some of Malawi’s finest, including Malinga Mafia and having ‘murdered’ him on the video track.

Although he featured with some of the country’s greats in music circles, Episodz showed up and showed out his lyrical skills and did what he knows best.

Episodz’ lyrical talent also speaks out for itself. Known to surprise and drop bar-after-bar, he leaves his verses not to be miss-judged and always be remembered, keen on being recognized as one of the best and top artists in Malawian hip-hop music.

In Bilingual 2.0, Episodz has roped in dancehall artist Malinga Mafia.

