HIV Infections Spike In Nsanje As Cases Jump To 10.1% With 252 New Infections Recorded, Authorities Sound Alarm Over Rising Spread

Health authorities in Nsanje District have raised a serious red flag over a worrying rise in new HIV infections, warning that the situation is threatening progress in the fight against the epidemic.

Nsanje District HIV and AIDS Coordinator McKnowledge Tembo revealed on Friday that the district’s HIV prevalence has increased from 9 percent to 10.1 percent, describing the trend as deeply concerning.

He made the remarks during an outreach programme organised by Word Alive Ministry International Church in partnership with Compassion International at Mbeta in Traditional Authority Malemia.

Tembo disclosed that the district has registered 252 new HIV infections since last year, while about 25,000 people are currently on antiretroviral therapy (ART).

He warned that the continued rise in new infections is undermining national efforts to control the epidemic, stressing the urgent need to intensify awareness campaigns and prevention strategies.

“This is worrisome because people are still getting new HIV infections. We need to intensify awareness on how to prevent the virus if we are to achieve the 95:95:95 target,” he said.

The global 95:95:95 target aims to ensure that 95 percent of people living with HIV know their status, 95 percent of those diagnosed are on treatment, and 95 percent of those on treatment achieve viral suppression.

Tembo commended the church and its partner organisation for supporting awareness efforts in the district, saying such interventions are critical in reaching communities with life-saving information.

Nsanje Police Station community policing coordinator Rex Mlawu also described the outreach as important, saying it helps communities access accurate information on HIV prevention and reduces risky behaviour.

Group Village Head Mbeta expressed gratitude to the organisers, noting that many residents also benefited from free medical check-ups during the campaign.

Compassion International programmes officer Madalitso Benjamin said the initiative is part of a wider “Realising Children from Poverty in Jesus Christ” programme aimed at improving the welfare of young people.

He said the programme focuses on youth empowerment through education, skills training, and development support, including bursaries for technical colleges.

“We want young people to be active in development projects. We also provide bursaries and have trained youths in skills such as carpentry, bricklaying, fashion design and electrical work,” Benjamin said.

The awareness campaign is part of ongoing efforts to promote adherence to ART treatment and reduce new HIV infections in Nsanje District, which remains one of the hotspots in Malawi’s fight against HIV.

Malawi continues to push toward achieving the global 95:95:95 HIV targets as new infections in some districts threaten to slow down national progress in controlling the epidemic.

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