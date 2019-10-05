Holy strife: Anglicans hold vigil at bishop Malasa’s residence

Thousands of Anglican faithful are holding vigil at embattled Bishop Brighton Malasa of Upper Shire’s residence at Chilema in Zomba to force him out of office.

The vigil started with a march on Friday from 4pm from Chilema turn off to the residence at the Anglican headquarters just three kilometres away.

John Awadi, one of the organisers of the protests and vigil against the bishop accused Malasa of mishandling church affairs.

“He has poor church leadership, he mishandles church matters, he abuses church finances and wants all the power of the church to be with him only, he does not believe in shared responsibility,” said Awadi.

The three-day vigil is expected to end on Sunday and some of the people participating in the vigil are those whom Malasa ex-communicated recently and reinstated later after pressure.

It is not known where Malasa and his family have sought refuge from.

