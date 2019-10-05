Police arrest NBS bank teller over customer money theft

Malawi Police in Dedza have arrested a bank teller for allegedly siphoning off money amounting to K3.9 million from unsuspecting customers.

Dedza police spokesperson Edward Kabango said Jerome Kalanda worked for Dedza NBS bank.

“He has been transferring the money from the customers’ accounts since April,” said Kabango.

Kalanda, who is on full remand, hails from Augustine village in chief Mwandama’s area in Nkhotakota.

