Hotel coronavirus suspects put at ease by health ministry

Malawi’s Ministry of Health has put at ease social media rumors that there is a suspected coronavirus patients at one of the hotels in the capital city, Lilongwe.

A message seculating on social media purported from an insider at Golden Peacock Hotel said there are two Chinese nationals locked in one of the rooms after staff and managent suspected that they had coronavirus.

Following the rumors, health ministry spokesperson Josuah Malango said health personnel rushed to the hotel but found the two in good health.

“Yes our team was there to assess and verify the information that was circulating on social medi. Our team from Lilongwe District Health Office went to Golden Peacock hotel to investigate on the rumour. All cases don’t meet the criteria for Coronavirus,” he added.

He further said that a couple that was being suspected arrived last year in October and they have none of the symptoms and that they have not travelled to China since and they have never been in contact with anyone who has travelled to any of the coronavirus hit countries.

“The other gentleman arrived last month this year but he is already past 14 days quarantine and has displayed no symptoms at all such as cough and fever.

“Please take note that the Chinese through their Embassy which is working directly with our ministry have been very cooperative in self isolation. In most cases, they’re not getting out of their rooms and food is provided through the windows for 14 days. Unfortunately, some individuals, when they see such things they make up stories,” he said adding that the ministry of Health is following actively on all people put on self isolation

Golden Peacock Hotel is owned by Chinese Company and has many Chinese Nationals working there.

Malawi is yet to register a coronavirus patient.

