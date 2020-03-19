Zicco joins Nyasa Bullets from Wanderers

Former Mighty Be Forward Wanderers striker Zicco Mkanda has completed his move to the rival camp Nyasa Big Bullets.

Mkanda, who was a free agent following the expiry of his contract at the Lali Lubani at the end of last season, signed a one year deal at Bullets on Wednesday.

This follows his impressive performance during his three-week trial period at Bullets.

“I am delighted to have joined Bullets and I am looking forward to winning the championship and cups with the club,” he said.

The 29-year old attacker has since expressed confidence that he may score more goals if given game time.

“I have got what it takes to score more goals for Bullets if given game time. I like the offensive football that we are learning here [at Bullets] and I am eager to capitalize on this style of play to score a lot of goals,” he added.

Bullets Head Coach Calisto Pasuwa described Mkanda as an exciting player who will bring experience to the team in both the local and continental competitions.

“He will definitely add depth to our squad in a season where we will also take part in the CAF Champions League. Last time we had problems in terms of scoring and the coming in of him will make us good in the offensive part,” said Pasuwa.

Bullets start their title defence against Blue Eagles at the Kamuzu Stadium on Saturday.

This will also be the launch match for the season.

