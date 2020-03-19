Wanderers set targets for technical panel

Be Forward Wanderers Football Club has set clear targets in the 2020 season for its technical panel headed by Bob Mpinganjira, with Oscar Kaunda and Albert Mpinganjira as assistant coaches.

The club has asked the technical panel to win the TNM Super League and a minimum of a single cup. The technical panel has been assured of maximum support and monthly payments in time in their new contracts in order meet the set targets.

It has been made clear in their contracts that members of the panel could be fired if they seem to fail to work towards the targets.

Wanderers finished the 2019 season with nothing to show or shelve as silverware. They went on to perform miserably in this year’s pre-season Energem International Bonanza when they lost all their three games.

General Secretary for the club, Victor Maunde, says it was so disappointing to finish the 2019 season without winning anything tangible.

“It was so disappointing to our supporters to fail to clinch the league championship last season. We have asked our technical panel to win the league and a minimum of one cup.

“We have given the technical panel the players they want to use this season. Nobody interfered in their choice of the squad they need this season. We will try our best to pay the technical panel in time,” Maunde said.

The team is going into the fresh season with arrears from five game bonuses for players accumulated from last season but Maunde says this issue will be sorted as soon as possible.

“We will try to pay our players game bonuses as required and minimise arrears we can owe our players,” remarked Maunde adding that last year’s bonuses with be settled within three weeks.

The nomads start their 2020 TNM Super League championship campaign when they face Red Lions at Kamuzu Sadium on Sunday. The Lions beat the nomads in a strength testing match off season.

