HourGlass Modeling Agency to open up 2018 model intake

HourGrass Modeling Agency, formed with the objective of uplifting models to greater standards and recognition, is set to select candidates for modeling this year (2018).

The intake is scheduled for 15th March in Blantyre.

Speaking in an interview, one of the organisers, Faith Nthenda, said the modeling agency is dedicated to the well-being and welfare of the models by training them.

“We scout and train models in how to walk, grooming, deportment and body maintenance tips, most of all, we train them from scratch for easy communication,” said Nthenda.

She further said not everyone can be a model but they try to choose the passionate ones by discovering their dreams and desires. The aspects on focus are body shape, any skin colour and any height from the age of 14 -35.

Nthenda added that they make portfolios for models which they use to connect and link them with advertising companies.

“We will be providing models for music videos for local and international music artists, mainly our vision is to help and transform simple people into distinguished models of perfect body and etiquette manners,” explained Nthenda.

She also said many young girls are interested in a modeling career but the problem is that some communities do not appreciate models and plant a negative perception about it.

She added that in Malawi, modeling career is relatively new compared to other countries, observing that the Malawi Society sees it as one way of encouraging prostitution, especially when it comes to girls exposing their body.

However, she believes that with time, Malawians will be able to understand that modeling can be also good for the society.

“As an agency, we are here to help the community in order for them to understand that modeling is not all about indecency but beauty and love,” said Nthenda.

She said for candidate selection, they are inviting both girls and boys as they believe in gender equality.

The selection will be done to showcase talents in Africa since most of the youth are interested in modeling. It will also be done to avoid unplanned pregnancies and drug abuse by keeping the youth occupied, according to Nthenda.

HourGlass is a modeling company based in Zimbabwe. It is the first time for the agency to organize this kind of event in Malawi.

“Our dedication is committed in providing and grooming models to international standards and we also pride ourselves in nurturing and producing well trained models,” added Nthenda.

