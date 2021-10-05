How Can Malawians Benefit From The Internet?

Like the rest of Africa, Malawi is too benefiting from the internet and high technology. However, the latter can do much more with data and the internet. Please read this helpful article on Malawi, data, and technology.

Online jobs and careers

Malawians can find exciting jobs and careers online. These include jobs in coding, designing, software engineering, etc. Non-coders can work as freelancers, writers, tutors, and more.

If you are a coder or hope to be one, find some exciting job opportunities here. This article also contains some exciting robotics-related jobs.

Malawians wanting to become writers and academic essayists can apply on Study.com or Livingstonresearch.com. They can also join www.workmarket.com, and apply to become search engine specialists, website annotators, etc.

Entertainment

The internet is also a great source of entertainment. For instance, you can access www.royalvegascasino.com on your mobile and play hundreds of games online. You would need a strong and stable internet connection for this.

Young Malawians can also watch several Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime shows on their devices. This list has the most popular Netflix shows in Africa.

Entertainment has other dimensions as well. For instance, you can live stream your music video on YouTube and other platforms. YouTube is quite popular in Malawi, and the rest of Africa, as this study shows.

If you have never live-streamed your music video before, have a look at this article.

YouTube or TikTok

It’s a toss-up between these two platforms for music video creators. Which is better, TikTok or YouTube?

To be honest, both platforms are as different from each other as chalk and cheese. While YouTube is good for long-form videos, TikTok is for shorter format videos. Many viewers prefer YouTube for its educational content.

On the other hand, TikTok is for Gen Y and Z. These people have less time and are always in a hurry. However, you can still use TikTok to promote your music videos on YouTube.

How to upload your content on TikTok?

TikTok has been around for more than 3 years now. If you still are figuring out how to use this service, then click this user-guide .

Become an author

Amazon’s Kindle has helped millions of writers become full-fledged authors. You can design your book, decide its cover price, and finally publish it through this platform.

The basic steps of becoming an author on Kindle are:

Write your book or article on Microsoft Word or Google Doc. Create your Kindle account for free. Upload the book or text on Kindle. Write a short description of your book in the Description Box. Choose your markets. Select your price and royalty plan. Design a cover for your E-book. Publish your book.

Don’t plagiarize other people’s content, or you will be banned for life on Kindle. Use good English, and write short sentences. Most importantly, your book should solve the problems of your audience and should help them learning something.

