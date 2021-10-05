How is technology impacting lives in Africa?

Africans are embracing technology in various ways, and this article is about the impact of the internet and big data in Africa. This article isn’t an academic exercise at all. After reading it, you will get several pointers to how you can use the internet to improve your life.

Online entertainment

Millions of people are consuming online entertainment in various ways. Some have become creators as well and now have an enviable fan following. The main platforms to consume content are, of course, YouTube, Vimeo, Twitch, and TikTok. YouTube remains the primary source of digital entertainment in Africa. Currently, there are more than 154 million YouTube subscribers in Nigeria alone. Lately, TikTok too has gained traction in that region. Read this article on how this medium is making waves in Nigeria and elsewhere.

Of course, it is not just video platforms that keep people entertained anymore. In countries and continents worldwide, from Canada to Africa, where it is legalised, many like playing casino games on sites like Jackpotcitycasino.com. This helps keep boredom at bay, providing a fun few minutes on the slots without the need to head to a physical casino. This accessibility is transforming the industry, as it is available to so many more people.

Google and its internet reach

Google is putting up giant balloons all over the continent that will provide internet to the data-hungry people of Africa. With cheap internet, Africa can do much more than just make TikTok videos. For instance, teachers can reach out to their pupils remotely with the help of Zoom and Skype. Farmers can learn new agricultural techniques and improve their productivity.

Learning new skills

There are new possibilities on the horizon for the Africans. For instance, college students can learn coding skills by paying a very small amount of money. They can learn advanced computer skills without taking admission to MIT, Stanford, and other prestigious American universities.

Freelancers can benefit too

If you are a freelancer, you can benefit from the internet in various ways. For example, aspiring authors can publish their books on Amazon’s Kindle platform.

Kindle lets you publish your books, articles, etc., for free. This way, Amazon is helping millions of authors to publish their works and market them throughout the globe. If you have been thinking of writing a book for a long time, visit Amazon’s Kindle programme.

Another great way of marketing yourself is through podcasting. This is the art and science of broadcasting your ideas and messages. The top podcasting platforms are:

Amazon’s Audible SoundCloud Spotify Buzzsprout Captivate

Podcasting isn’t as popular as YouTube or TikTok but is slated to be the next big thing in a couple of years. If you are passionate about football, music, etc., share your passion and skill with your audience. So how to build your audience? You can start by writing content on free platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, etc. If your content is helpful and relevant, you should be able to make a sizeable community.

