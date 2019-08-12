HRDC demands Mutharika to address the nation on Ansah fate: ‘Next demo to seal Malawi airports, boarders’
The civil society organisations (CSOs) under the banner of Human Rights Defenders Coalitions (HRDC) have asked President Peter Mutharika to address the nation on concerns raised in their petition they presented at Kamuzu Palace during the recent demonstrations, saying silence on the matter will lead to another gear of mass protests.
HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo said key demand in their petition is pushing for the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah or the President should relieve her duties at the commission with her team for allegedly mismanaging the presidential poll.
.Mtambo said their next move is to take the demonstrations to the country’s airports and borders.
“We indicated that the next demonstrations will be staged in strategic places such as airports and border posts so that the government gets our message clearly,” said Mtambo.
He said President Mutharika’s adviser Mabvuto Bamusi, who received the CSOs petition, promised that the President would address the nation on the concerns contained in the petition.
“Now that the President has not addressed the nation, we have all the reasons to push on with our agenda,” he said.
Since Mutharika took oath of office on May 27, the HRDC in collaboration with the opposition has been leading Malawians to protests to force the MEC Chair to step down.
More public and private buildings and property have been destroyed following the post-election protests.
Commentators say the damage runs into hundreds of millions of dollars in Malawi whose GDP is around six billion dollars.
They warn that the demonstrations and its damage are going to depress the Malawi economy and worsen the poverty level which is about 50 percent of people living below the poverty line.
UTM Party president Saulos Chilima, who is also the country’s immediate past vice-president, as well as Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera, have consistently taken part in recent protests.
Coincidentally, the two politicians are also co-petitioners in a case where they are seeking nullification of the presidential election results in the May 21 Tripartite Elections for alleged flaws, especially in the results management system.
This guy is getting paid lots of money, ndi ntchito iyi, this is how he earns a living you have a whole lot of malawians thinking AKUTIMVERA CHISONI. IDIOTS, WAKE UP, WAKE UP MALAWIANS. Ngati ndikunama mumuuze kuti ANENE KUMENE NDALAMA AMAZITENGA. I cry for malawian youth THIS GUY DOESNT CARE WHAT HAPPENS AFTER ALL IS DESTROYED HE IS GOING TO ZAMBIA OR UK.
DO YOU HAVE AN IDEA WHAT GAY MONEY CAN DO ??? DO YOU REALLY THINK THIS GUY IS GOING TO CHANGE MALAWI INTO UK??? Dziko develops by working hard osati kuphwanya dziko
Mr Mtambo you dont have the right to threaten the President, You and your Youth Leagers have no Mandate in Malawi, Malawians never gave you any mandate to speak on their behalf. What you are doing is Declaring War on Malawi Nation, people have kept quiet for respecting of your democratic rights. Now trying to want to disrupt sensitive areas of the Country is unacceptable to all Malawians, if truly you are a Malawian know your Limits, dont overstep yourself, even if you have friends in strategic areas of society who advises you, they are ill advising you. You will… Read more »
Akulu awa mukuti a Mtambo akuwonetseratu poyera kuti zinazi akungonamizira koma chomwe iwo akufuna ndi kuthana ndi Peter Mutharika basi.
Copy and paste Hongkong style? Kutha maplan uku. Hongkong is a very wealthy city state which makes their airport very busy unlike ours here with 2 or 3 flights a day so the umpact will not be felt much. Mwaopa mademo a mmisewu? AMtambo, Justice K Nyirenda, MDF and private media houses ngati muli ndiumunthu nthumazi inayenera kukugwirani why you allowed people to march last Tuesday and to make matters worse let the violent demonstrators use LL City’s most lucrative and vulnerable commercial streets: Malangalanga, Kamuzu Procession and Chilambula. To some of us we saw the massive destruction that happened… Read more »
A MTAMBO MUNVERENI CHISONI MUZIGANIZA ALI BAMBO ANU AKUWAPANGA ZIMENEZO MUNGATANI