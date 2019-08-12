Malawi fears over US aid freeze

United States (US) President Donald Trump’s administration order for a review of foreign aid would affect Malawi which could lose $15 million (about K11.7 billion).

According to The Washington Post, Trump’s administration has notified the U.S. Agency for International Development (Usaid) of the freeze which lists eight areas that cover a variety of assistance among them: international organizations; peacekeeping operations and activities; international narcotics control and law enforcement; development aid; economic support funding and global health programs.

Malawi could lose funds allocated to development projects funded through Usaid and the State Department, respectively.

Trump has proposed steep cuts in foreign aid in all of his budget requests.

The US—Malawi’s largest bilateral donor that forks out at least $400 million annually into the country—is currently one of the major sources of funding for family planning in Malawi, a country that is grappling with a rising population crisis.

Limited resources and a larger population puts pressures on the resources that exist. More people means more mouths to feed, more health care and education services to provide, and so forth.

Usaid is also one of Malawi’s prominent donors in the health sector and is funding the campaign to combat cervical cancer.

The US agency is also collaborating with Malawi government in the Secvondary Education Expansion for Development (Seed) programme designed to accommodate female students who graduate from primary school but are unable to continue with secondary education due to lack of space.

The country is also currently eligible for a second Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) compact after the successful completion of the $350.7 million energy project.

