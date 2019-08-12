MP Lipipa urges Blantyre chiefs, councillors to maintain unity

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament for Blantyre City South Constituency Noel Lipipa has urged chiefs and ward councillors in the area to remain united and start working together despite having different political backgrounds in order to help in developing the area.

Lipipa made the remarks on Saturday when he organised an interface meeting with the chiefs and councillors at his house in Sunnyside which was mainly aimed thanking them for their support shown during the 2019 general election campaign period and discuss about issues to do with development needed in the area.

“Traditionally when we talk about leaders, we mean chiefs, so anything to do with development starts from them (chiefs) and it is very paramount to involve them in issues of development together with the councillors because they are all the hub of everything.

“As Member of Parliament I thought it wise to invite all the chiefs and Councillors without considering to the party which they belong just like the way I did when I was starting the campaign so that we can discuss developmental plans and give every chief an opportunity to explain the type of development which he/she want to start to be implemented in his/her area.

“In addition to that, I also wanted to encourage them to continue supporting me and if possible try to give me a number of terms and avoid making changes of every term because such actions are the ones that contribute to lack of development in the area,” said Lipipa who also challenged that he is ready to deliver all his promises.

Speaking on behalf of the chiefs Group Village Headman (GVH) Kampala of the area commended Lipipa for organising the meeting which she said it’s a sign that he is a very passionate and ambitious person who put the lives of people at heart and has come to rescue the people with a number of developments.

“We have been electing Members of Parliament in this area in the past years but I can confirm that this is our first time to see elected parliamentarian organising a meeting with chiefs and Councillors after elections.

“As chiefs we are very honoured and it is our hope that with this kind of gesture we’ll easily develop this Constituency because we have chosen a person who is always available and open to his people which is very important,” said GVH Kampala.

A total of 15 chiefs and 5 ward councillors from different parties attended the meeting.

