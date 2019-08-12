Police arrest over 100 violent  protesters, looters

Malawi Police in Lilongwe say they have arrested over 100 people in connection with the violent demonstrations on August 6 and the looting of some shops.

Police headquarters spokesperson James Kadadzera said more will be arrested within the week.

“We have managed to arrest those who burnt the police vehicle and took the teargas launchers,” said Kadadzera.

He said all those involved in the violence, including breaking into of both private and public buildings and shops and looting should face the long arm of the law.

“We want to end this habit of vandalism; this habit must stop. We are now everywhere to ensure peace,” said Kadadzera.

Some of the buildings broken into include Airtel offices at city centre, Movesa and ministry of information offices.

