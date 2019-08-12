MCP, UTM says ready to face PAC over peace talks

Major opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM have say they are ready for the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) initiated peace talks but have given some conditions.

MCP publicity secretary Maurice Munthali said PAC should bear in mind when meeting party officials that President Peter Mutharika is not the legitimate winner of the presidential election.

“Our stand is very clear, that Mutharika did not win the election,” said Munthali.

He also said the issue of Jane Ansah, the embattled Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson is an issue which did not originate from the MCP.

“This issue of Jane Ansah is not ours,” said Munthali.

UTM publicity secretary Joseph Chidanti Malunga said the party has received the letter of invitation from PAC for the talks.

“As a party, we will discuss and see when we can meet them, we are ready for the talks,” said Malunga.

PAC executive director Robert Phiri said the quasi-religious body has sent the invitations to the two main parties in the country and it was up to the parties to suggest a day and date when the talks can take place.

He was optimistic they could take place this week.

PAC already met Mutharika and civil society organisations (CSOs) under the banner of Human Rights Defenders Coaltion (HRDC) on the matter.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :