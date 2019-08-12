Wanderers consolidate lead of Malawi TNM Super League: Baba on target again

August 12, 2019 Jeromy Kadewere -Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers rconsolidated their lead at the top of the TNM Super League  table on Sunday with a 2-0 win over  Ntopwa FC   to go five points clear with goals from Mike Kaziputa and Babatunde Adepoju  in each half at Kamuzu Stadium.

Part of the action between Ntopwa and Wanderers at Kamuzu Stadium
On target: Wanderers breaks Ntopwa
 Wanderers goal players celebrate goal
Goal! Kaziputa plants the ball into net for Wanderers goal
On cloud nine: Wanderers supporters celebrate

The win helped the Nomads to consolidate top slot with 33 points  from 14 mtahces, five points  ahead of second-placed Kamuzu Barrakcs  (KB) and Wanderers have a game in hand against Moyale Barracks on Sunday to wrap up the first round.

Kaziputa broke the deadlock in the 17th minute with a shot after Babatunde’s pass.

Babatunde then doubled the lead in the injury time  after being set up by Isaac Kaliati.

With the goal on Sunday, Babatunde has taken his tally in this campaign to 12 .

“We needed this win before our last game in the first round against Moyale  on Sunday ,” captain for  the table-toppers Alfred Manyozo jnr  said.

“We started slowly but we created chances to score. But needed to wait until Mike and Baba  put them in.”

Ntopwa still on position 15 with 10 points from 14 games and their next assignment is on Saturday against Moyale Barracks at Kamuzu Stadium.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of