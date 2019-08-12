Wanderers consolidate lead of Malawi TNM Super League: Baba on target again

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers rconsolidated their lead at the top of the TNM Super League table on Sunday with a 2-0 win over Ntopwa FC to go five points clear with goals from Mike Kaziputa and Babatunde Adepoju in each half at Kamuzu Stadium.

The win helped the Nomads to consolidate top slot with 33 points from 14 mtahces, five points ahead of second-placed Kamuzu Barrakcs (KB) and Wanderers have a game in hand against Moyale Barracks on Sunday to wrap up the first round.

Kaziputa broke the deadlock in the 17th minute with a shot after Babatunde’s pass.

Babatunde then doubled the lead in the injury time after being set up by Isaac Kaliati.

With the goal on Sunday, Babatunde has taken his tally in this campaign to 12 .

“We needed this win before our last game in the first round against Moyale on Sunday ,” captain for the table-toppers Alfred Manyozo jnr said.

“We started slowly but we created chances to score. But needed to wait until Mike and Baba put them in.”

Ntopwa still on position 15 with 10 points from 14 games and their next assignment is on Saturday against Moyale Barracks at Kamuzu Stadium.

