Mzuni, Karonga Utd share spoils

The final game at Mzuzu Stadium in the first round of the 2019 TNM Super League season ended in a goalless draw between hosts Mzuni FC and Karonga United on Sunday.

Karonga United has finished the first round with 16 points from 15 games and is currently on position 10 while Mzuni FC also has 16 points but from 14 games and it stands on position 9 now.

Coming from a 1 nil loss to Chitipa United on Saturday at Karonga Stadium, this was Mzuni last but one match in the first round. They will wrap up the first round in Lilongwe where they will play Kamuzu Barracks next weekend.

Mzuni FC settled early into the game against Karonga United and was so offensive than the visitors in the first ten minutes. However, the entire first half turned out to be a very physical battle forcing referee Mike Misinjo to award free kicks time and again.

Just a minute into the second half, Karonga United’s Lusekero Malema took a powerful free kick from outside the penalty area which missed the target with just a whisker.

In the 69th minute, substitute Chrispin Mkangama beat Mzuni goalkeeper Leonard Manda but as he was about to start celebrating his goal, Captain Lughano Kayira cleared the ball as it was about to cross the goal line.

The physical battle continued until referee Mike Misinjo blew the final whistle.

Mzuni FC centre back, Sugzo Mwakasinga, was voted man of the match.

Speaking to Nyasa Times after the match, Karonga United coach, Dan Dzimkambani, said the game was too hard.

“Our opponents resorted to a physical game denying us an opportunity to play our usual game. It is fair for us to finish the first round with 16 points. We will have to beef up our squad with some new players to build a formidable side for the second round,” explained Dzimkambani.

His opposite number, Gilbert Chirwa, said it was a very tricky fixture to play in Karonga against Chitipa on Saturday and travel back to Mzuzu to host Karonga United.

“I thank my boys for putting up a good fight in this game. We will prepare very well for our last game against KB in Lilongwe and we hope to do well. We have only one player who uses the left foot and there are some important situations that require the services of a left footer. In the second round we will be having some three new players who can use the left.

“It’s our hope to finish above position 8 in the second round,” remarked Chirwa.

