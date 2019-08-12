Malawi coach Meke ropes in 7 new players, recalls Chimango

Malawi National Football Team Head Coach, Meke Mwase has called seven new faces into the Flames camp ahead of the preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Malawi will play Botswana back to back in the first week of September in a preliminary round with the first leg set for Saturday, September 7.2019 away in Francistown and the return leg set for Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre on September 10,2019.

The inclusion of the seven new players from Chitipa United, Mzuni, Mighty Be Forward Wanderers, Blue Eagles and Moyale Barracks into the Flames squad follows a series of national tour Super League team players assessment two weeks ago.

Among the 33 local member squad assembled into camp, Mwase has given a maiden call-up to Wanderers goalkeeper, William Thole and midfielder Francisco Madinga, Mzuni defender Lughano Kayira

The Team will be camping at the Mpira Village in Blantyre, has included midfielder Lackson Sangano of Mzuni, Chitipa United defender Justice Chihoma and midfielder Emmanuel Muira as well as Lloyd Njaliwa of Moyale Barracks and Foster Bitoni of Blue Eagles as the new players.

Returning to the folds is veteran Nyasa Big Bullets and Flames midfielder, Chimango Kayira, who his last call up was in 2016, was previously excluded by Mwase’s predecessor Ronny Van Geneugden as being regarded ‘old guard.’

In form Kayira, has made his way back to the squad after an impressive performance at the 2019 COSAFA Championship Cup where he won two men of the match accolades.

Mwase said the super league player assessment has helped him to make reinforcement into the team adding that he is looking forward to the assignment and he should be judged by the results.

The following is the full squad:

Goalkeepers: Brighton Munthali (Silver Strikers), Charles Thom (Silver Strikers), Rabson Chienda (Bullets), Ernest Kakhobwe (Bullets) and William Thole (Wanderers).

Defender: Stanley Sanudi (Wanderers), Charles Petro (Bullets), Trevor Kalema(Silver), Peter Cholopi (Wanderers), Denis Chembezi (Wanderers), Precious Sambani (Bullets), Hadji Wali (Silver), Gomezgani Chirwa (Bullets), Lughano Kayira (Mzuni) and Justice Chihoma (Chitipa).

Midfielders: Mike Mkwate (Bullets), Chimwemwe Idana (Bullets), Chikoti Chirwa (Kamuzu Barracks) Duncan Nyoni (Silver Strikers) Peter Banda (Bullets), Mecium Mhone (Blue Eagles), Lackson Sangano (Mzuni) Lloyd Njaliwa (Moyale Barracks),

Emmanuel Muira (Savenda Chitipa United), Francisco Madinga (Wanderers), Alfred Manyozo (Wanderers), Felix Zulu (Wanderers), and Chimango Kayira (Bullets).

Strikers: Hassan Kajoke (Bullets), Patrick Phiri (Bullets), Stain Davie (TN Stars), Foster Bitoni (Blue Eagles and Chikaiko Batison (Mighty Tigers).

