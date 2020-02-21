HRDC drags DPP MPs to court for contempt over: Abstained legislators to be indicted
At least 85 Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members of parliament who on Thurday shot down a Constitutional Amendment Bill to have a provision for a run-off in case no presidential candidate garners over 50 percent of the total votes cast, have been dragged to court for contempt.
Lawyer Ayuba James also said Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has also instructed him to take the 12 members of parliament who abstained to court for the same offence of contempt of court.
“This amendment did not just come from the ordinary, it was an order of the Constitutional Court. The National Assembly was duty bound to pass the bill,” he said.
The amendment bill was defeated after it failed to garner two thirds majority vote in the House.
Any constitutional amendment requires two thirds majority which means 128 legislators in in the 193-seat National Assembly.
There were 183 MPs present out of whom 109 voted ‘Yes’ while 72, mostly from the government benches, said ‘No’ and one abstained.
Ayuba said any court interpretation becomes law automatically- essentially means that 50+1 majority of the votes for electing a president is a law and would be used to determine the results.
He said anyone, including parliament, are duty bound to respect court orders.
In its judgement of the presidential election case on 3rd February,2020,the Constitutional Court clarified that Section 80(2) of the constitution already provides for the 50+1 system of voting but asked legislators to come up with a law that would necessitate a run-off in case no candidate gets over half of the total votes.
This is what has been defeated.
Parliament was meeting Friday afternoon to consider the consequences of the failure to pass the Bill.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Timothy, now its time to reflect on your strategies. One of the reasons why the bill was shot down is because of you. You wanted to bully the MPs into doing something they are supposed to do so that in the end you should get credit for it. I have always supported your cause, but there come a time to reflect on ways you want to achieve your objectives. So far they have not worked
Kikiki it’s the prerogative of members of Parliament to pass or reject Bills. No judge can compel the MP on how to vote or indeed punish MPs for not voting. But this being Malawi anything is possible… I would also be surprised if the judge does not order mec to foot legal bills for this hrdc case 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
You’re stupid! Then why were they voted to represent their constituencies if they don’t want to participate in parly affairs? Then they should give up their seats to productive citizens. They’re getting paid with taxpayers money to do their job!
Timothy Mtambo where were you all this time. Malawi really need leaders like you, so strong and courageous. Please don’t stop the good job you have started, we are behind you till 50+1 is in effect. We are atching what is happening and we will not let anyone stop us sharpening our future.
Time has come when Malawi should rise up from the deep sleep. HRDC God should protect you as you are fighting this battle, I know it is not easy but we will make it
Their seats should be declared vacant tikavotere MP ofuna ntchito when we will be voting for president. Take them head on!
So why was it tabled to be voted. If it was a constitutional order why not just implement it?
Zopusa basi
Let help you, incase you don’t know its law but they needed have moderities incase no one has 50+1 votes, I. e run off
No need.
Anthu okonda dziko lawo…..nthawi yonse kumbuyoku timasowa atsogoleri ngati Mtambo,musasokoneze ngati iye akupangila chipani ai we are malawians not chipani omwe tikuvutika.More fire mtambo.
dziko lake liti?
wa opposition uyu akumenyera nkhondo a busa anyau aja.ochakwera
No court here. You were defeated yesterday. That’s DPP members of parliament didn’t want Ntambo
koma mtambo opposition yaigwilila ntchito aise,akazawina ndkupanda kukupatsa u minister mmm ambuye azawakanthe ndi mphezi
NGOCHEPA U MINISTER KWA MTAMBO, ATAYIMIRA U PRESIDENT AKHOZA KUCHITA BWINO KUPOSA ATATU MUMAWADZI AJA OLO ATAPHATIKIZANA PAMODZI!!
taona anthu ovuta ife kulimbana ndi boma leni leni osati izi.awa ndi agent wa opposition
@Wa Nyau, please give examples of anthu ovuta. You mean Mchacha and Dausi? Hehehe
Please like a sensible citizen dont act like you have a head full of water black in colour
speak like a sensible person