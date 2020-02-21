Mwanamvekha takes begging bowl to donors for Malawi fresh elections
Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Joseph Mwanamvekha says the government has already talked to donors to finance part of the K32.1 billion Constitutional Court sanctioned fresh presidential election.
Speaking in parliament on Friday when he presented the K1.8 trillion expenditure mid year budget, Mwanamvekha said the donors have agreed to finance part of the budget.
He did not name the donors.
He said it will be difficult for the government to finance the fresh elections alone.
“Either government should borrow or cut some significant budget lines,” he said, adding cutting the budget line would affect critical services in health and education.
Malawi Electoral Commission proposed K 32. 8 Billion for the Fresh Elections but Mwanamveka says the government will provide K 29.1 billion for the election.
“Government is still discussing with development partners for financing of the difference and possinle run-of elections,” said Mwanamvekha.
The country’s purse keeper said it will be “extremely difficult” for government to finance fresh elections due to the fiscal pressures that have been highlighted above.
“Should we not get positive response from the donors, government will have no option but to either increase borrowing or drastically cut expenditure which will likely affect service delivery in alls ectors,” he said.
Mwanamvekha also said the increase in expenditure from K1.7 trillion to K1.8 trillion is throughto civil service salary budget increase, maize purchase which has been budgeted at K10 billion, election case costs and high security costs, among others.
Israel voted in April 2019 and resulted into hung parliament of which they failed to electe prime minister…. So they dissolved parliament and voted again in September 2019 and produced another hung parliament of which they are failing to elect prime minister.
Nowhere is their finance minister borrowing or begging to hold another election. Yet they plan to do again
But Malawi just one nullification and we are begging. So how are we going to finance run off especially with 50+1 which some think is law others not.
congradulation our own Minister of finance for the job well done. you have proved that others were telling us lies to say the fresh election will cost mk49billion and you said it is mk32billion. the difference of mk17billion
We will manage the fresh election no matter what Malawi is not poor but others tried to make it poorer what a shame
many donors are happy with the court ruling and they will sponsor us
How do you discuss a possibility of runoff elections with donors when you are the ones who shot it down. You are indeed idiots
First call for Mwannamvehka should be to the Muluzi and Mutharika families to return the millions of dollars which they have made out of corrupt deals. Then all those Indian traders whom their corrupt governments have enriched and made millionaires with millions hidden away in Dubai banks and properties in UK.
There are serious problems out there. Brexit, Corona virus etc nobody got time for a bunch of Africans fighting for one of the poorest countries in the world. It hurts but it’s true.
The donors should contribute not even one tambala to the new election. Malawians themselves buggered up the last one, and if the same incompetent MEC commissioners organise the next one then it too will suffer the same fate.
DPP cultivating a good environment for a coup.
The concourt don’t understand this nation has been broke since collapse of the soviet Union. Big chunk of Money which used to be sent to Africa by Western nations is now sent to former soviet Republics as military aid. The soviet Union had its benefits afterall although it also had its problems.
This nation has budget deficits public debt is k3. 3 trillion kwacha which is more than double the annual budget. I laughed when judges says we have money to run elections because they are ignorant on the money issues like fiscal and monetary policy.
Do you know how many billions your cadets team of thieves steal every year, 32 billion it’s nothing