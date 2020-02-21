Mwanamvekha takes begging bowl to donors for Malawi fresh elections

Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Joseph Mwanamvekha says the government has already talked to donors to finance part of the K32.1 billion Constitutional Court sanctioned fresh presidential election.

Speaking in parliament on Friday when he presented the K1.8 trillion expenditure mid year budget, Mwanamvekha said the donors have agreed to finance part of the budget.

He did not name the donors.

He said it will be difficult for the government to finance the fresh elections alone.

“Either government should borrow or cut some significant budget lines,” he said, adding cutting the budget line would affect critical services in health and education.

Malawi Electoral Commission proposed K 32. 8 Billion for the Fresh Elections but Mwanamveka says the government will provide K 29.1 billion for the election.

“Government is still discussing with development partners for financing of the difference and possinle run-of elections,” said Mwanamvekha.

The country’s purse keeper said it will be “extremely difficult” for government to finance fresh elections due to the fiscal pressures that have been highlighted above.

“Should we not get positive response from the donors, government will have no option but to either increase borrowing or drastically cut expenditure which will likely affect service delivery in alls ectors,” he said.

Mwanamvekha also said the increase in expenditure from K1.7 trillion to K1.8 trillion is throughto civil service salary budget increase, maize purchase which has been budgeted at K10 billion, election case costs and high security costs, among others.

