HRDC makes fresh demands for Ansah’s resignation: New Malawi electoral commission

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has threatened to hold a new wave of protests to force Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah to resign her position in compliance with the determination of Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in the presidential elections’ appeal case.

The seven-panel of the Supreme Court judges which comprised Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda, Justice Rezine Mzikamanda, Justice Edward Twea, Justice Anaclet Chipeta, Justice Lovemore Chikopa, Justice Frank Kapanda and Justice Anthony Kamangaon Friday upheld the February 3, 2020, Constitutional Court (ConCourt) verdict that nullified the May 21, 2019, presidential election.

In its determination, the ConCourt verdict also found Ansah and her Commissioners to be incompetent and grossly compromised to deliver credible elections.

Supreme Court judges unanimously agreed that the management of the cancelled elections failed to meet constitutional tests due to a litany of irregularities including the use of the infamous correction fluid—Tippex—to alter results sheets.

HRDC leadership addressed journalists in Lilongwe Saturday morning, to demand immediate resignation of the Ansah and the Commissioners so that a new team can be ushered in to manage the forthcoming presidential poll.

Briefing journalists, executive member Reverend MacDonald Canon Sembereka, stressed that it would be shameful for Ansah and her team to continue clinging to her position even after the Supreme Court of Appeal had found the Commission grossly incompetent and unprofessionalism.

“Ansah must honourably resign before close of business if she is to save herself the least speck of respect Malawians are reserving for her. A good moral standing person should have stepped down. But it appears that we have an arrogant, though incompetent MEC chairperson.

“ This is something we are simply reminding her because she made a promise that she would resign if the Supreme Court finds her incompetent,” said Sembereka.

Sembereka warned that if Ansah and the Commissioners do not voluntarily resign this time, the coalition will be forced to revert to nationwide protests.

“But I must stress that demonstrations are the last resort because we realize that we have Covid-19. So, Jane Ansah could have done the most honourable thing by resigning. If that doesn’t happen, you will hear from us this week,” he warned.

Another HRDC member Billy Mayaya asked Ansah to account to Malawians for her actions and resign immediately.

“The forthcoming elections cannot be free, fair and credible if they are managed by the same MEC and Commissioners,” he said.

Mayaya further accused the acting Inspector General of the Malawi Police Service, Duncan Mwapasa, of partnering with cadets of the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in unleashing terror on innocent Malawians.

He challenged Mwapasa to rise above petty partisan politics and ensure it provides security to every citizen.

Meanwhile, the HRDC national coordinator Luke Tembo has disclosed that it will engage 10,004 election monitors who will be placed in all the 5, 002 polling centres across the country to ensure there is transparency and accountability in the management of the fresh poll.

