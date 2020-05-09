US based Malawians raise funds for healthcare workers in support of Covid-19 response

Malawians based in the United States of America are holding a fundraiser to support Malawi’s ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) response efforts.

The objective of the fundraiser is to provide lifesaving Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) like masks, gloves, and gowns to front line healthcare workers so that Malawi can act immediately and collectively in their response.

“Malawians in the U.S. realize that Malawian healthcare workers are already fighting the pandemic but desperately need support.

“Malawian healthcare workers have shown resilience and innovation and have not been idly waiting for assistance from abroad:since the initial stages of the pandemic, local communities have mobilized and improvised to make masks and hand sanitizer—while also setting up hand washing stations in crucial locations,” reads a statement announcing the fundraiser.

It said financial contributions of any amount will help the healthcare workers get ahead of the pandemic which is likely to morph and overwhelm an already fragile healthcare system and economy.

The numbers of Malawians in the diaspora who have the potential to play strategic roles in Malawi’s relief efforts has increased due to globalization and transnationalism (in identity and practice), over the past few years.

The Malawians in the U.S. therefore wish to continue to support Malawians on the ground by providing munch needed funding. They are calling on Malawians living in the U.S or abroad and friends of Malawi to contribute to thecampaign.

To make a tax-deductible contribution, visit: GoFundMe: MDN Covid-19 PPEs for Healthcare Workers in Malawi.Contributions of any amount will help support healthcare workers working in stressful and under life threatening conditions.

The campaign is being coordinated by the Malawi Diaspora Network (MDN), a coalition of US-based registered Malawian organizations collaborating to address issues of concern to Malawians at home and throughout the world.

They are being supported by the Embassy of the Republic of Malawi in the United States

