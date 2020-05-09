Atupele says young people ‘osafinyika’: Promises to make them at centre of Malawi development agenda

Atupele Muluzi the running mate to President Peter Mutharika, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) torch-bearer in the fresh presidential election set for July 2 on Saturday embarked on the whistle-stop campaign tour in the Eastern Region drumming support for DPP-UDF alliance ticket.

Starting his campaign from Zomba-Thondwe constituency a tour which takes him to MonkeyBay, the 41-year-old Atupele said he wants to contribute to build a government that is responsible to the people, particulary the young people and women.

Atupele said: “Achinyamata anzaga musafinyike, I am one of you and will ensure that we will develop the young people and be bolstered by robust national policies and innovative solutions to the challenges they faced.”

The Minister of Energy, who is also UDF president, said the youth faced many challenges, but will support President Mutharika to have “clear synergies” with sustainable development agenda.

“We will seek to harness the innovative spirit of young people in addressing our development challenges,” said Atupele to hundreds of esctaic crowds who thronge the roadside.

He said the DPP-UDF alliance is “a window of opportunity” to make President Mutharika renew his mandate to get over 80% of the total votes.

In his statement, DPP campaign director Ben Phiri, who is also the Minister of Local Government described Malawi Congress Party as tarmec (poison) which kills people, urging people to only vote for Mutharika and Atupele.

Senior Chief Mlumbe hailed President Mutharika for choosing Atupele as his running mate, described the choice as the best of the best.

Among others officials who were present during the tour includes vice president for UDF Lilian Patel, Rosby Gadama the Member of Parliament for Zomba Thondwe constituency, DPP Blue League chairperson Dumisani Lindani, UDF MP for Zomba Ntonya constituency Ned Poya and DPP youth director for Eastern region Steven Bamusi.

On his choice of Atupele as his running mate, Mutharika said he settled for the UDF president because “he is a person I can work with to unite and develop this country. He understands that leadership comes with responsibility”.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!