Atupele says young people ‘osafinyika’: Promises to make them at centre of Malawi development agenda

May 9, 2020 Chem'bwana Nkolokosa –Nyasa Times 19 Comments

Atupele Muluzi the running mate to President Peter Mutharika, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) torch-bearer in the fresh presidential election set for July 2 on Saturday embarked on the whistle-stop campaign tour in the Eastern Region drumming support for DPP-UDF alliance ticket.

Atupele says DPP-UDF alliance will give complete policy certainty to develop young people and enhance their potential
Handclappers say Atupele speaking to a lot of people’s issues
Atupele walk about to campaign
DPP-UDF alliance on campiagn trail with President Peter Mutharika’s running Atupele Muluzi addressing crowds
DPP director of campaign Ben Phiri with Atupele on whistle stop tour
Atupele addresses huge crowds on his whiste-stop
DPP-UDF supporters listening to Atupele

Starting his campaign from Zomba-Thondwe constituency a tour which takes him to MonkeyBay, the 41-year-old Atupele  said he wants to contribute  to build a government that is responsible to the people, particulary the young people and women.

Atupele said: “Achinyamata anzaga musafinyike, I am one of you and will ensure that we will develop the young people and be bolstered by robust national policies and innovative solutions to the challenges they faced.”

The  Minister of Energy, who is also UDF president, said the youth faced many challenges,  but will support President Mutharika to have “clear synergies” with sustainable development agenda.

“We will seek to harness the innovative spirit of young people in addressing our development challenges,” said Atupele to hundreds of esctaic crowds who thronge the roadside.

 

He said the DPP-UDF alliance is “a window of opportunity” to  make President Mutharika renew his mandate  to get over 80% of the total votes.

In his statement, DPP campaign director Ben Phiri,  who is also the Minister of Local Government described Malawi Congress Party as tarmec (poison) which kills people, urging people to only vote for Mutharika and Atupele.

Senior Chief Mlumbe hailed President Mutharika for choosing Atupele as his running mate, described the choice as the best of the best.

Among others officials who were present during the tour includes vice president for UDF Lilian Patel, Rosby Gadama the Member of Parliament for Zomba Thondwe constituency, DPP  Blue League chairperson Dumisani Lindani,  UDF MP for Zomba Ntonya constituency Ned Poya and DPP youth director for Eastern region Steven Bamusi.

On his choice of Atupele as his running mate, Mutharika said he settled for the UDF president because “he is a person I can work with to unite and develop this country. He understands that leadership comes with responsibility”.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

19
Leave a Reply

avatar
17 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
15 Comment authors
Atupele nyenya tambala wakudakimonoPP litetePupeDudha Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Atupele nyenya tambala wakuda
Guest
Atupele nyenya tambala wakuda

Udf mu 1994 inangodula mutu tambala wakuda. Koma Mayo Mayo Atupele anyenya ndi matumbo omwe tambala wakuda. Bakili anangodula kuti dula dula koma PA 2 kukhala nyenya nyenya kufafaniza mcp PA map.. muzandikhulupilira pa 2. Lero tsopano achinyamata onse akufuna Atupele chifukwa Cilima wawapusitsa pokalowa ku Ng’ona.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
kimono
Guest
kimono

adakanika kale kuthandiza achinyamata uyu. 2014 anatiyankhula pa ziboliboli uyu. ndikuthanizani. kuzakhala nduna
osabwelasi mpaka .lelo wayamba kutiyendelaso. mkazakumana naye mzamukumbutsa ndithu

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
PP litete
Guest
PP litete

More fire Atupele

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Pupe
Guest
Pupe

Ka m’nyamata kothamanga aka. Kasesa njira – DPP and UTM woyee.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Dudha
Guest
Dudha

The whistlestop was received by mammoth crowds all the way. MCP isayerekeze kubwera ku mwera. Gule wa Chakwera ndi Chilima akhale ku Central region konko.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Hannah
Guest
Hannah

From Zomba to Mangochi, Atupele wagwedeza.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Banda
Guest
Banda

Atupele is the MAN. The boy is charismatic, humble and intelligent.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Martin
Guest
Martin

So the youth in malawi only started existing yesterday when Atupele partnered with Peter and so are the youth’s challenges for him to say ASAFINYIKE? The youth today are in more trouble and they’re living in uncertain and experiencing a bleak future than the time of Kamuzu because of udf and dpp and you shamelessly stand there and talk that shit? Why do politicians especially the useless ones like Atupele talks as if malawi nation only started its existence the day they join politics?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Palazala
Guest
Palazala

Bingu once said Peter cannot and should not be president. He knew his brother was a dormant sleepy head. Atupele has never worked anywhere or achieved anything in his life. Tima political position only given because of his father. Until today, he is still relying on his father to help him win. The combination of these two is the worst. They can’t help us forge ahead

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
MUMU
Guest
MUMU

There were many police officers providing security at this political party meeting. I hope you will do the same tomorrow.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
shares