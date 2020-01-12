HRDC protesters destroy hybride maize demo plot,  smash vehicle of MCP official

Unruly protesters of the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) sponsored march destroyed the hybrid maize demonstration plot at Area 18 in Lilongwe and also smashed a vehicle belonging to one of the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) senior member and long serving legislator for the party.

Agro-entrprenuer Felix Jumbe who is now boss at State produce trader Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (Admarc) took to social media to post that the protestors run rampage at maize garden for his private-owned – Peacock Seed Company.

In the post, Jumbe stated that the hybrid maize demonstration plot is located in Area 18 near Lilongwe Pentecost and that it was vandalised by HRDC protestors “as they were going to police headquarters.”

Also crying foul , Vitus Dzoole Mwale told journalists that he was coming from his garden at Mpingu in Lilongwe when he suddenly met lorries carrying the protesters coming from the march.

“One of them threw a stone which has smashed the windscreen of my vehicle. I run away otherwise they could have killed me,” he said.

He said although protests are Constitutional rights which cannot be taken away from people, there was need for organisers to control the demonstrators before, during and after of such protests.

“There is great need for civic education for the protesters. This destruction defeats the whole purpose of peaceful protests and democracy,” he said.

There was no immediate comment from the HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo or senior official.

Some protesters were arrested however for their acts of violence as they went on rampage smashing vehicles and buildings.

President Peter Mutharika has since said HRDC is slowly generating into a terrorist organization.

Mutharika has accused HRDC of unleashing terror on Malawians.

The President said some investors were scared of coming to Malawi because of the current situation which is characterised by violent demonstrations.

