HRDC responds to Matemba, says ACB overwhelmed: Police, DPP must account too 

Chairperson of Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) says it watched with keen interest the updates from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on the progress of corruption fight in the country.

In the updates, ACB boss Reyneck Matemba said since July 2020 they have received about 181 cases, reviewed 73 cases involving misappropriated public funds amounting K1.2 trillion and 30 cases are already in court including alleged bribery case against businessman Thom Mpinganjira.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, HRDC chairperson Gift Trapence said Matemba’s explanation was comprehensive but Malawians need real action, nothing that ACB looks seemingly overwhelmed.

“ACB has pointed on the deficiencies within the law enforcement department of their investigation and also their prosecution arm. We believe the State will help the bureau to improve its capacity,” he said.

Trapence, however, underlined that high-profile cases were done by Police.

“We also want the police to give us more detailed explanation. We equally want Director Public Prosecutions and the police to be transparent,” said Trapence.

According to Matemba, HRDC has reported 20 cases through their whistle-blower initiative.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares