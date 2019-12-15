HRDC says inviting to Malawi UN envoy on human rights

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) says it is inviting United Nations special rapporteur on human rights to inspect the country’s situation.

This comes at a time when some quarters are expressing worry over delays by the government to investigate rapes of women and girls at Nsundwe in Lilongwe by the police.

HRDC northern region chairperson Happy Mhango said the organization has started the process of inviting the special UN envoy.

He said the UN needed to chronicle the human rights abuses in the country.

The UN special rapporteur on human rights is an independent human rights council which examines a country’s human rights situation.

