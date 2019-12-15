Judiciary blows up K240m on Malawi presidential election case
Judiciary says it has so far spent K240 million hearing the landmark presidential election case and says the budget is likely to go up.
Registrar for the High Court and Supreme Court Agnes Patemba conceded this was not the money the judiciary budgeted for, saying it is way up.
“We budgeted for less because we did not know the nature of this case and how much it would cost.
“We therefore keep on asking the Treasury for more funding and the budget is likely to go up because the case is not yet concluded,” she said.
She said the budget will further balloon should the case go to the Supreme Court for appeal after the Constitutional Court verdict most likely early next year.
Patemba said the judiciary has learnt a lot out of the case which include the need to train interpreters.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Even if yitakhala 2 billion palibe vuto…..bola chilungamo chiziwike….
Then u suggested already that after constitution court ruling it will be appealed to supreme Court so that Jane Ansah must be vindicated. Oh my gosh, this is so sad.
Send the total bill to the Petitioners, oChakwera and Chilima. Malawians should not have to pay for this nonsense.
Madam be serious do not play jokes with Malawians. You mean that such money 240million you spent it only 59 days? Ha, You must be joking, am sure there some this money somewhere in your office. But you mustn’t mismanage this money otherwise! One day this jokes which you trying to play here will follow you, l can see your face, you put some of this money in your pocket. Please be careful.
how much did gertrude and judith together with their fellow hallots spend on petty things in the UK ?? how much did jane ansah alone receive to betray Malawians ??
Appeal?