Mutharika congratulates Boris on UK election win: Some Malawi citizens took part in voting

Malawian President Peter Mutharika joined other world leaders in congratulating Conservative Party leader Boris Johnson for his resounding victory in the United Kingdom’s general elections held on Thursday.

Some Malawi citizens resident in UK took part in voting during the Thursday poll as members of the Commonwealth eligible to vote.

UK had been the biggest bilateral aid donor to Malawi, its former colony.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation says in a statement Boris Johnson’s victory is a clear manifestation of his great leadership abilities to steer the affairs of Britaintowards its development agenda for the betterment of the people of UK.

Mutharika has wished British Prime Minister personal good health and the well-being of the people of the United Kingdom.

Johnson won an outright majority in the 650-seat parliament after an exit poll showed the Conservatives on course to win a landslide 368 seats — the biggest Conservative national election win since Margaret Thatcher’s 1987 triumph.

A landslide Conservative win marks the ultimate failure of opponents of Britain’s departure from the European Union who plotted to thwart a 2016 referendum vote through legislative combat in parliament and prompted some of the biggest protests in recent British history.

For Johnson, whose 20-week tenure in power has been marked by chaotic scenes in parliament and stark division on the streets over Britain’s tortuous departure from the European Union, victory in Thursday’s contest was vindication

Other world leaders, including United States President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and EU Council President Charles Michel, also extended congratulations to Johnson.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :