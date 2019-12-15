Dwangwa relegated from Super League after loss to Karonga Utd

Dwangwa United Football Club is now out of the TNM Super League after going down 0-2 to Karonga United on Sunday at Karonga Stadium.

To survive relegation, Dwangwa United needed no any result but a win which would let them finish the 2019 Pokopoko TNM Super League edition with 33 points from all the 30 games thereby pushing Savenda Chitipa United who finished on 32 points on Saturday to position 14; the relegation zone.

It was not to be. Karonga United used home ground advantage and thrashed Dwangwa United. Clement Nyondo claimed a brace in the game.

It is now confirmed that Masters Security Football Club, Mlatho Mponela and Dwangwa United (all from the central region) will not take part in the 2020 edition of the TNM Super League.

Dwangwa United coach, Radwell Mbetewa, told sports journalists that it was thoroughly planned by the officiating personnel to make sure Karonga United won the game.

“There was nothing we could do in this game. The referees did all they could to see that Karonga United won the game. It was only our team that was being caught off side throughout the game. Every time a Karonga United player was off side, the ref swallowed his whistle.

“We wish Karonga United all the best in the super league. Let them play in the league and continue with this habit of buying favours from refs at home but time will come when they will also face the same situation elsewhere. What they have done today cannot develop Malawi football,” lamented Mbetewa.

Karonga United Assistant Coach, Wilberforce Longwe, said there was need to win the last game of the season after losing games in Blantyre.

“This game was a dedication to our supporters after losing in Blantyre. We told the players to work very hard in this game and play as a unit. It feels good to wind up the season with a win. We wanted to finish with over 40 points but we have finished with 37 points just like last season and I think that’s not bad,” Longwe said.

Karonga United has finished on position 9. Meanwhile, football fans in northern Malawi are happy with Karonga United’s win as it means all the four teams from the region have survived relegation and they expect a fifth team to join the top flight league next season.

