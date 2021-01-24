HRDC tells police IG to discipline cops assaulting people over Covid-19 measures
Rights activists the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) have asked the police Inspector General to discipline officers who are brutalising people who fail to mask up as a covid-19 preventive measure.
This comes amid widespread reports in the country’s cities and towns that police officers are beating up who fail to wear face masks.
In a press statement, HRDC Chairperson Gift Trapence says his organization is dismayed with reports of police brutality in enforcing Covid-19 guidelines.
Meanwhile, Malawi police spokesperson James Kadadzera has said they are looking into the matter.
Trapence and HRDC national coordinator Luke Tembo are reminding the police that Malawi is not a police state but a democratic country with laws that have to be followed and human rights that have to be respected.
