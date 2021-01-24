Presidential taskforce on Covid-19 warns on excessive herb taking

January 24, 2021 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Presidential taskforce on Covid-19 officials are warning against excessive herb and concoction taking as remedy to covid-19, saying this can be disastrous to people’s health.

Phuka: Use in moderation

Dr. John Phuka, Co-Chairperson for Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 says home remedies should be used in moderation as they have the potential to cause stress on various organs.

Phuka says large consumptions can potentially lead to death.

“Let us therefore ensure that we have a normal balanced diet when infected with Covid-19, take some rest punctuated with moderate activity and exercise, and drink lots of water.

“A reminder that a Covid-19 diagnosis does not equal to death. We can beat the disease if we take care of ourselves and follow regulated procedures by the Ministry of Health,” says Phuka.

Malawians have resorted to taking ginger, garlic, lemons with soda and steaming with blue gum tree leaves as the remedy for covid-19 although this has not been proven scientifically that this can cure or prevent the infection.

