2 Catholic priests die in Lilongwe Archdiocese

January 24, 2021 Quentin Mzumara -Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Lilongwe Archdiocese of the Catholic Church in Malawi has lost two priests on Saturday.

Fr Epulani
Fr Mthumba

First announcement from the Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) was about the death of Fr. Vincent Epulani who was serving at Namitete parish.

ECM secretary general Fr. Henry Saindi said Fr. Epulani had a sudden death at the parish and that his burial would be on Monday.

The cause for his death has not been disclosed.

Barely a few hours after this announcement, the ECM gave another sudden report of the death of Fr. Martin Mthumba who was recovering well from Covid-19 at Bwaila hospital.

Sources said Fr. Mthumba’s blood pressure rose after getting the news of the death of Fr. Epulani.

“The two were great friends,” said one church member.

Both priests will be laid to rest on Monday,  at Likuni cemetery.

There will be no requiem mass as the bodies will be taken directly from the hospital to the cemetery.

Chisale
Chisale
2 hours ago

I have memories of Fr. Mthumba, back in the day at Cobbe Barracks. He was an Army Chaplain. Although, I was little, I still remember him giving me my first holy communion. His death has just taken me back those days. RIP Fr. Mthumba 🙏🙏.

Anganile Mwangobola
Anganile Mwangobola
3 hours ago

Wouldn’t it have been wisdom to hide the death of this priest to his friend maybe yes maybe not

