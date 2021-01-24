2 Catholic priests die in Lilongwe Archdiocese

Lilongwe Archdiocese of the Catholic Church in Malawi has lost two priests on Saturday.

First announcement from the Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) was about the death of Fr. Vincent Epulani who was serving at Namitete parish.

ECM secretary general Fr. Henry Saindi said Fr. Epulani had a sudden death at the parish and that his burial would be on Monday.

The cause for his death has not been disclosed.

Barely a few hours after this announcement, the ECM gave another sudden report of the death of Fr. Martin Mthumba who was recovering well from Covid-19 at Bwaila hospital.

Sources said Fr. Mthumba’s blood pressure rose after getting the news of the death of Fr. Epulani.

“The two were great friends,” said one church member.

Both priests will be laid to rest on Monday, at Likuni cemetery.

There will be no requiem mass as the bodies will be taken directly from the hospital to the cemetery.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!