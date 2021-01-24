Police hunt for killer motorcyclist in Rumphi

January 24, 2021 Tiwonge Kumwenda Mhango -Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Malawi Police in Rumphi are looking for a motorcyclist who hit to death a 46-year-old man at Chitokoto Trading Centre in Mzimba.

The development occurred  on Saturday evening.

Police identified the deceased as Renard Phiri of Mweula Village, in the area of Traditional Authority Kapoloma in Machinga district.

It said unknown motorcyclist hit the pedestrian at  Chitokoto died on the spot.

Police enquiries are in progress to trace and arrest the motorcyclist.

